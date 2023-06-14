WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. “Joe” Wilcox, Jr., 53, of Lake Milton passed away suddenly on Sunday morning June 11, 2023.

Joe was born in Warren on February 18, 1970 and lived in Lake Milton, Ohio.

Joe served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

Upon his return home, Joe worked as a painter.

He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Joan Wilcox; two sons, Ian and Joey Wilcox; family and friends.

