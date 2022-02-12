CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Szabo, 83, of Cortland passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

Joe was born on February 3, 1939 in Masury, Ohio, a son of Joseph V. and Irma (Hegedus) Szabo.

He was a 1957 graduate of Brookfield Highschool and then served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged for his service.

Joe went on to attend Youngstown State University and worked as a production foreman for Packard Electric, retiring after 34 years.

Besides his work, Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and camping. Most of all, Joe cherished his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joe will always be remembered by his three children, Sara Woolfenden of Cortland, Susan Hipkins of Brookfield and Joseph W. (Tiffany) Szabo of Warren; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two brothers, Edward (Christine) Szabo of Masury and Dale (Shirley) Szabo of Spokane, Washington.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Peg” Szabo, whom he married on November 17, 1960

Private family calling hours are to be held for Joe with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Joe’s family.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.