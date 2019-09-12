Joseph M. “Bud” Tomasiak, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. “Bud” Tomasiak, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born February 27, 1938, in Warren, the son of the late Joseph and Ann Anderchek Tomasiak.

“Bud” married Patricia Mascio on August 5, 1961, in Warren, where they lived until 1980. After many years in California, they settled into retirement in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. They were lovingly married for 55 years until the Lord took Patty into Heaven. Their deep love for one another was unconditional and everlasting.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1962, where he received medals for Honest and Faithful Sevice.

His career work in telecommunications began locally with the United Telephone Company and concluded as a Registered Communications Distribution Designer at UCLA.

Over the years, Bud loved fishing, golfing and bowling and was a fierce competitor. Later in life, Bud and Patty would enjoy occasional trips to the casino; as well as, rooting together for their favorite sports teams.

Memories of Bud will be carried on by his sisters, Bernadette “Bernie” (Jim) Swartz of Cortland and Dolly (Ken) Bahrey of Howland; his brother, John Tomasiak of Niles; his sister-in-law, Sandy Tomasiak of Champion and brother-in law, Edward Mascio of Huntington Beach, California and many nieces and nephews who he and Aunt Patty loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; brother, James Tomasiak; sister, Joan Cech and brother-in-law, Andrew Cech and sister, Evelyn Fabrizio and brother-in-law, John Fabrizio.

There will be a committal service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, with the Reverend Monsignor John Zuraw officiating.

The family extends its deepest thanks to all those who provided care to Bud these last few years in Arizona and Ohio. Your compassion was greatly appreciated.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Bud’s family.