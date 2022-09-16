WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bernard (Joey) passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 5 at his residence.

Joey was born April 28, 1995 to Joseph Bernard and Amanda Fieste.

Joey was a lifelong resident and attended John F Kennedy H.S. where he enjoyed playing football.

After graduation, Joey was employed as an equipment operator at various plants.

Joey was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, where he was an altar boy for many years as a young boy.

Joey enjoyed the great outdoors and working on old muscle cars but mainly enjoyed time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Joseph Bernard; his mother, Amanda (Terry) Belden; his brother, Jesse Bradley; his maternal grandparents, Wilford and Marylyn Fieste and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, the late George and Joan Bernard.

Calling hours will be held Monday, September 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 where a service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. William Rupp presiding.

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

