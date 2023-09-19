WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Sustersic, 76, of Warren passed away on Sunday evening, September 17, 2023 at Windsor House in Champion.

Joe was born on November 8, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Ann (Kastelic) Sustersic.

He was a 1964 graduate of Notre Dame Cathedral Latin High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.

He returned to his early career as a cable splicer with Ohio Bell and Bell of Pennsylvania. Then, he accepted a foreman position with United Telephone and moved his young family to Bazetta Township. Joe had a love for being a first responder and became an active volunteer firefighter, EMT and paramedic. In the late 1980s, he was forced to make a career change, which led him to pursue a career in nursing. He attended Sharon General School of Nursing, receiving a diploma and then continued on to Penn State Shenango and received a BSN in nursing. Joe began a 25 year career as a registered nurse and worked as an ER nurse, retiring at age 66 from Akron General, Stow, Ohio.

In addition to his family and his career, Joe was dedicated to his own fitness and was a member of the Buel Club and Gold’s Gym of Warren, while he was able.

He was also a man of faith and attended Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna. Joe will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Emma (Bowlen) Sustersic of Warren; children, Tricia (Greg) Cizmar of Liberty, Kathy (David) Ashurst of Hudson and Joseph F. Sustersic of Warren; grandchildren, Justin Cizmar and Brendan and Caralyn Ashurst and sisters, Sr. Joan Sustersic of Adrian, Michigan and Mary Gerber of Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded by his uncle and mentor, Frank Kastelic

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473

Entombment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be in Joe’s name to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473 OR to the NDCL Alumni Association Class of 1964, 13000 Auburn Road, Chardon, OH 44024.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.