Joseph J. Santone, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Santone, Jr., 71, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, of an apparent heart attack at the Avalon Health & Fitness Center.

He was born July 21, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph, Sr. and Anna (Paternchak) Santone.

He was a 1968 Warren Western Reserve High School and had attended Kent State University for one year.

Presently, he was a salesman at Car Culture on Youngstown Road SE, for the last five years and was an usher at the Robins Theater in Downtown Warren since it reopened. He previously worked as a car salesman at various car dealerships in Warren and Youngstown.

Joseph was a member of St. John Paul II Parish in Warren.

He enjoyed working out, golfing and traveling.

He served in the Ohio Army National Guard.

He is survived by his nephew, Thomas Cool of Warren and numerous cousins in the area.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5:00 – 7;00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio and Friday, July 30, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to St. John Paul II Parish, 1346 Vernon Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

