VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. “Joe” Perfette, 80, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his residence after a courageous three-year battle with liver cancer and heart disease.

Joe was born December 28, 1941, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late John and Alice Perfette.

Joe was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired in 1995 from Avalon Golf Course and previously was self employed for 28 years.

Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He belonged to the Warren YMCA and now the Warren Family Fitness Center and Avalon Lakes. Joe enjoyed spending time with his friends golfing, playing cards and traveling to Florida and Las Vegas and enjoyed family dinners at his sister-in-law’s, looking forward to her outstanding meals.

Joe is survived by his brothers, John (Sandy) Perfette of Howland and Robert A. Perfette of Warren; a sister, Lucy M. Perfette of Warren; nephew, John Perfette; nieces, Renee Baker and Michelle (Nick) Belcastro and his stepdaughter, Dana Daskivich.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents; his wife, Barbara A. Perfette whom he married December 28, 1989 and passed away February 24, 2002; sister, Amelia Bertuzzi; niece, Jacqueline Baker and his grandson, Jason Daskivich.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Joe Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

COVID restrictions will be followed by wearing face mask and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home and Church.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family request donations to be made to the Warren Family Fitness Center (formerly YMCA where Joe was a 50-year plus member) 210 High Street NW, Warren, OH 44481; St. Mary’s Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to St. Joseph Cancer Center, Dr. Chahine and the entire staff for the care shown to Joe.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.