WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. “Joe” Sabino, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with his family by his side.

Joseph was born March 12, 1933, in Calabrio, Italy, the son of Antonio “Tony” Sabino and Elizabeth “Betty” (Gaydosh) Sabino.

Joseph was a 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired from Republic Steel, Copperweld Steel and Baker ReFractories as a supervisor.

Joseph was a member of St. John’s the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren. He enjoyed playing and coaching fast and slow pitch, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, going to casinos, playing cards and playing for the Kokomo Clowns a fast pitch traveling softball team and played all over the country.

Joseph served our country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his three sons Larry (Kim McReynolds) Sabino of Hamilton, Richard “Rick” (Dori) Sabino of Mansfield, and Darren Sabino of Southington, seven grandchildren twins Kira and Shallen (Solromon), Trenton, Brent (Raven), Lindsey (Kelley), Lauren (Nick), four great-grandchildren Kingsten, Axeton, Brooklyn and Berkelley and a sister-in-law Betty Ann Bednarik of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sylvia Susan (Wickstrom) Sabino who passed away in 2013 after 57 years of Marriage, stepfather Robert Funge, Sr, a brother Anthony “Tony” Sabino, a sister Mary Ann (Sabino) Snell and a half brother Robert Funge, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 4:00 – 6;00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Monday, April 11, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church 2220 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will follow the calling hours Monday at 12:00 Noon.

Entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church 2220 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 or the Aspca 424 East 92nd Street, Manhattan, NY 10128.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.