Joseph DiVieste, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph DiVieste, 80, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born on April 5, 1939, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Lucia Di Mauro and Mauro DiVieste.

Joe immigrated to Canada in 1959 to join family, before making his way to The United States in 1960. Once here, he took any and every job he could in order to provide for himself and his family, often having as many as three or four jobs at a time.

Joe’s 50 plus years in the food industry began in 1968 with the opening of ‘Roma Pizzeria’ on Park Avenue in Warren. He later moved the business down the street and renamed it ‘Sorrento’s’ where it was a staple in Warren for many years. Joe had other business interests but none amounted to the love and compassion he had for DiVieste’s Banquet Centre that he and his brother, Bartolomeo, built in 1975. Joe could always be found working there; especially on his famous hot peppers!

Joe’s legacy will be continued by his wife, Theresa; his children, Joseph M. (Denise) DiVieste of Cortland and Linda (Miles) Ulrich of Warren; sisters, Lucia Vescera of Warren, Lina Cantalamessa of Warren and Maria (Steve) Kolenich of Howland; brothers, Bartolomeo (Maria) of Howland, Celestino (Dorene) of Howland and Nunzio DiVieste of Warren; his grandchildren, Joseph R., Sergio, Luciano DiVieste, Sara (Adam) Fischer of Painsville, Christopher Ulrich of Warren and by four great-grandchildren, Alec, T.J., Sienna and Abriella.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Pasqua DiVieste and two brothers-in-law, Giorgio Vescera and Enzo Cantalamessa, Sr.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Per Joe’s request, a private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

