FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6.

Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi.

Joe was a 1989 graduate of Howland High School and was most recently a 2022 graduate of Kent State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Studies.

Joe loved to entertain others. Whether it was hosting parties, smoking meat or cooking, he always treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. Joe was also an avid baseball fan and golfer, having made a hole-in-one at Cranberry Golf Course in Champion. One of Joe’s most important qualities was his love for dogs. He and his wife, Kathy, volunteered regularly for different shelters and became foster parents to many dogs in need. Most of all, Joe loved his family and was proud of his two sons. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Joe will always be remembered by his wife of 25 years, Kathy (Kolesar) Chirozzi; his two sons, Kevin and Nicholas Chirozzi of Farmington; his mother, Lucille Chirozzi of Howland; his siblings, Michael (Amy) Chirozzi of Maryland, Tom (Amanda) Chirozzi of Niles, Judy (Greg) of March of Knoxville, Tennessee and Greg (Monda) Chirozzi of Beaver Falls; mother and father-in-law, Judy and Allan Kolesar; sister-in-law, Cindy Kolesar; brother-in-law, Ken Kolesar and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Chirozzi and his father, Girard Chirozzi..

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Joe on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406, www.angelsforanimals.org/donations-memorials

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.