Joseph A. Shver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Shver, 62, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born October 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Gloria Shver.

He was a 1976 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Joseph was the owner and operator of R & S Painting.

Joseph was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, snow skiing and was very involved with his sons, in all their sporting activities. He was an avid Ohio State University, Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife, Monique Shver whom he married on October 10, 1992; two sons, Joseph Shver of Dublin, Ohio and Josh Shver, a senior at Ohio University; his sister, Joanne (Ray) Fauvie; sister-in-law, Mimi DeSalvo; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Justin) Russo, Aimee Robertson, Stacey (John) Burke, Ross Alex, Max DeSalvo; great-nieces and great-nephews, Parker, Keegan and Riley; his nurse for last 16 years, Renee Wolfe and Joe’s dog, Mia.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, with Father Carl Kish, officiating.

Burial was in Howland Township Cemetery.

