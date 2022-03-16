NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathon A. Taylor, 28, of Niles left us on Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022 from his home in Niles.

Jonathon was born on September 10, 1993, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Mary A. Taylor and Doyle E. Platt. At the age of 10 months, Jonathon was graciously given to his Aunt Chelle and Aunt Lynne to be raised with kindness and love. Sugar, as he was referred to, brought endless joy to his family’s hearts.

He was a 2011 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and went on to graduate from Hiram College, where he focused on business and baseball, not necessarily in that order.

After graduation, Jonathon had a few jobs, before settling on a Career at Valvoline. Valvoline was more than just place of work, he made many friends there, both employees and customers, alike.

Jonathon was an excellent baseball player. Playing from kindergarten thru College and every year after that.

Besides his work and baseball, Jonathon enjoyed golf, having game night at home and helping others. Everyone knew if they needed help to call on Jonathon. He also had a special bond with his cat, Maci.

Jonathon will forever be remembered and missed by his parents, Aunt Chelle (and Greg Moskal), Aunt Lynne and Doyle and Becky) Platt. Missing him as well, will be his siblings, Brittany, Amanda, Kollin, Breanna and Gabriella. He will truly b missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his Grandma Julie, his Mother, Mary and his maternal grandparents.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Jonathon on Friday evening, March 18, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd. NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m., which will then be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Ali Baba Grotto in Warren.

