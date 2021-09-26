Johnetta B. “Jake” Aiello, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnetta B. “Jake” Aiello, 63, of Niles passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 4:47 p.m. surrounded by her loving family, at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren.

Jake was born on October 7, 1957, in Kingsport, Tennessee, a daughter of James H. and Gwendolyn (Scalf) Miller.

After moving to Niles with her family in 1966, she graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1976.

She went on to work as a workshop specialist for Fairhaven. In 2019, after 30 years of work, Jake enjoyed a well-deserved retirement.

Jake enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and beaches. She was kind, loving and fiercely loyal. Her loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jake is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dennis Aiello; daughter, Nikki Cosgrove-Slaven (Brian Slaven) of Niles; grandchildren, Christian Ratell, Zackary and Jayden Cosgrove, Nathaniel Slaven and Austin Siwula; sisters, Tommie Miller of Warren and Chrissie Miller of Bowling Green, Kentucky; brother, Michael Hunt (Pamela) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; nieces, Becky Jones (Joe), Melanie Sawtell, Megan Eduardo (John) and Sarah Miller (Kaleb Saunders); one great-niece; many great-nephews; cousins and friends, including her clients from Fairhaven, whom she considered to be like family.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Jake on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483 and again on Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mikel Lagaras presiding.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Johnetta’s family, please visit our floral store.