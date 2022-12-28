WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Spanos, 65, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in a car accident in Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 11, 1957, to James and Mary (Apostolakis) Spanos.

John graduated from Warren G Harding High School and went on to attend Dana School of Music in Youngstown, Ohio and Kent State Trumbull Campus in Warren, Ohio.

John worked in the automotive industry for more than 40 years. He owned and operated his own Fixed Operations Consulting Company.

Besides his work, John enjoyed attending church, playing drums, sports, singing and sharing the Gospel.

John cherished his family. He enjoyed being a mentor to many and spending time with those who loved him.

John will always be remembered by his loving wife of 40 years, Jacqueline (Poole) Spanos, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, his daughter, Michelle Noone of Franklin Park, New Jersey, his son, Christopher Spanos of Swedesboro, New Jersey, his daughter, Brittany Spanos of Ewing, New Jersey and his son Matthew (Rachel) Spanos, of Marlton, New Jersey, his grandchildren, Jordan Noone, Christian Spanos, Lola Suggs, Layla Suggs and Luna Suggs, also of New Jersey. He also leaves to mourn his siblings, Nick (Cathy) Spanos of Warren, Ohio, George (Kathy) Spanos of Cranbury, Pennsylvania and Evanne (John) Trevaskis of Ballwin, Missouri, and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call and pay tribute to John on Friday morning, December 30, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A funeral service will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Greek Apostolic Church, 1734 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

