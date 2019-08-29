John Shinosky, Tallmage, Ohio – Obituary

TALLMAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Shinosky 56, of Tallmage, formerly of Warren, passed away on Sunday afternoon August 25, 2019 at Akron City Hospital following an accident while bicycling in Stow.

He was born in Warren on September 6, 1962 the fourth child of John H. and Rose Marie Shinosky.

John was a 1980 Alumni of Warren Western Reserve High School and graduated with his Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green University in 1984.

He retired after twenty-five years of service from Goodyear in Akron where he had worked as a system administrator.

Following his retirement, he turned his longtime passion for baking into a second career and began John’s Cookies. He and his cookie creations both became familiar parts of the Tallmadge Farmers Market over the years.

As well as being an avid cyclist, John enjoyed following high school sports and listening to 80’s music.

He leaves behind his father John of Warren, his siblings Michael (Brenda) Shinosky of Jericho, Vermont Andrew (Lori) Shinosky of Diamond, Ohio, Marie (Robert) Wilson of Brookfield, Ohio, Joseph Shinosky of Champion, Ohio, Theresa (Robert) Fletcher of Walkersville, Maryland and James (Crystal) Shinosky of Concord, Ohio and by his numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored dearly.

John was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends may pay their respects to John on Friday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road Warren, Ohio 44483.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Friends may send condolences to John’s family at www.peterrossiandsonfh.com .

