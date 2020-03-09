John Robert English, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert English, 76, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born March 29, 1943, in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of John and Carla Bieneman.

John loved shooting pool with his friends and loved classic cars but most of all he loved his sons, grandchildren and great-grandbabies.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Polly English; two sons, Robert “Art” (Lynda) English and Anthony “Tony” (Lisa) English; six grandchildren Alexa, Elle, Ross, Ava, Lola and Ivey and two great-granddaughters Lennin and Mila.

He is preceded in death by mother, Carla and James Siefried; his father, John Bieneman and his grandparents, Madeline and John Andreyco.

Keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John’s name to the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to John’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.