John R. Comyns, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Comyns, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home with his family by his side after an extended illness.

John was born July 12, 1936, in Windham, Ohio the son of John and Clarice Comyns.

He was a graduate of Garrettsville Garfield High School and attended Electrical Trade school.

John retired from Copperweld Steel Corp. as an electrician after 40 years. After retiring he worked at a car wash in Cortland for four years.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

John was a Boy Scout Leader and he enjoyed wood working, reading, karaoke, dancing, bike riding, was an avid Indians fan, movie and history buff, put on model airplane shows and loved animals.

John is survived by his wife, Alice, whom he married September 24, 1978; five children, Debra (Ozgu) Tokgoz of Tacoma, Washington, John A “Jay” (Dale Lynn) Comyns of Ravenna, David Comyns of Garland, Texas, Dr. Robert (Lisa) Brophy of Massillon and Ronald (Carol) Brophy of Bentonville, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Charles Freeman, Michael (Sarah Raines) Comyns, Robert (Meredith) Brophy, Megan (Zak Kinkaid, fiancé) Brophy, Patrick Brophy, Nicholas Brophy, Ozden Tokgoz and Devin Tokgoz; a great-grandchild, Lucas Brophy and two sisters, Janet Bosma and Barbara Cooper, both of Garrettsville.

John is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Virginia Burlin, Christine Mullett and Corrine Oldham.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483,

A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

A burial will be at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.