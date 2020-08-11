John P. Sawayda, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Sawayda, Jr., 89, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 16, 1931, in Walkertown, Pennsylvania to John P., Jr. and Julia E. (Gustic) Sawayda.

John graduated from California, Pennsylvania High School and Youngstown State University with an Associate Degree in Labor Relations.

After high school he entered the Air Force in 1950 to 1954, where he was a staff sergeant and instructor on various Air Force bases.

On August 18, 1956 he married Irene M. Panak after moving to Warren, Ohio.

John was millwright by trade and worked 13 years at Republic Steel and in 1966 went to Packard Electric and retired after 26 years.

He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins fan. He enjoyed traveling, model airplanes and photography.

He is survived by his wife, Irene of 63 years and their children, David J. (Judith) Sawayda of Albuquerque, New Mexico, John P Sawayda III of Kansas City, Missouri and Keith S. (Nancy) Sawayda of Clearwater, Florida and five grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah, Rachel, Stephen and Daniel Sawayda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Sawayda and a grandson, David J. Sawayda, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) 2532 Burton Street NE, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests masks are to be worn, with social distance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may in John’s name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street NE, Warren, OH 44484 or Southern Care hospice Service, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to John’s family.

