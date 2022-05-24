WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jerome “Buck” Kornick, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 after a brief illness.

He was born on May 27, 1931 in Millsboro, Pennsylvania to John and Helen Kornick.

As a young man he entered the Army. One of his postings was to the Army War College in Washington, D.C. Whenever he had leave, he would hitchhike home from Washington, D.C. to Fredericktown, Pennsylvania to see his sweetheart, Peggy Jo Lewis, whom he married on June 11, 1949.

Together they had a son, John Michael (Kathy) Kornick of Cape May, New Jersey and daughter, Jeanette Marie (Thomas) Hagyari of Warren who survive him. John and Peggy Jo raised their family in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

They shared their love and generosity with family and friends. Every year they hosted memorable Christmas Eve parties. Buck loved fishing and spent many days enjoying the Monongahela River on his boat. He was a snazzy dresser and known for his great sense of humor and storytelling.

John worked for U.S. Steel at the Irvin Works Plant and retired in the early 1980s. He was a well-known referee of youth and college basketball for over 30 years, serving on the Washington and Greene County Basketball Officials Association and as an officer on the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Board 137. He also loved baseball and softball and umpired for four decades.

After his retirement, they moved to Cape May, New Jersey where he continued an active life working security at South Jersey Marina, managing Egon’s North Cape May Market and driving for Burke Motor Group.

He was an active member of St. John of God Roman Catholic Church, continued to referee sports and (of course) continued fishing.

John and Peggy Jo moved to Warren in 2008 after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. John’s love and devotion was an inspiration to everyone as he visited with Peggy every day until she passed away on January 7, 2018. He became a fixture volunteer while she was at Humility House in Austintown and continued helping there after she passed away.

He was also a member and usher of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard. He was most recently a member of St. James Catholic Church in Warren.

In addition to his children, John is survived by his five grandchildren, Carrie (Greg) Conko, Tracy (Jeff) Rowland, John W. (Andrea) Kornick, Michael (Brandi) Hagyari and Megan Tosto and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brother, Donald Edward Kornick.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to John on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. James Site, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio with Rev. Mel Rusnack presiding.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.