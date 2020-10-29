John Janovick, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Janovick, 93, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 27, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Andrew and Mary (Gierlach) Janovick.

John came to Warren in 1953 and retired in 1989 from GE Distribution in Ravenna as truck driver after 27 years and was known as “GE John”.

John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed repairing watches, bowling, polka dancing, raising and planting tomatoes from seeds and doing daily word searches & jumbles. John also loved spending time with Cindy, Jenn and Leo. He also enjoyed his dear friends Marian, Charlie, Pete and Stanley, spending time with them as well.

John served our Country in the U.S. Army during WWII and was Tech. Sgt.

John is survived by his children Cindy Hamill of Howland, and Larry (Georgann) Janovick of Boardman, three grandchildren Jennifer Hamill, Michael (Samantha) Janovick, and Danny Janovick, and grand-kitten Leo, and a brother Richard (Kelly) Janovick of New Castle.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann M. Janovick whom he married September 5, 1953, and passed away September 15, 2007, a brother Andrew “Sonny” Janovick and a sister Mary Shields.

Due to covid 19 a private calling hour at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church was celebrated with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

