WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko.

Johnny was a 1969 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

Hewent on to serve in United States Army Reserves for six years. During his time in the reserves, he got a job at Packard Electric and worked there for his entire career, retiring in 2007.

Johnny was an avid golfer and was fortunate to have had a hole-in-one at Tamer Win Golf & Country Club in Cortland. He was a devoted Notre Dame, Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavs fan. Johnny enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino with friends and family and playing the scratch offs. Johnny was especially proud of his Slovak heritage as a member of the Slovak Club of Warren. Most of all, he cherished his family and treasured times spent with those he loved. Johnny will be deeply missed.

Johnny will always be remembered by his mother, Rose Spirko of Warren; sister, Debbie (David) Roden of Warren; nephew, Patrick Roden (Alyssa Riebe) of Warren; aunt, Katie Lipczynski; uncle, Nick (Dawn Rae) Costantino and many cousins and friends.

Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Spirko.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Johnny on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE where a funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

The Spirko family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Gillette and Traditions Hospice for their compassionate care to Johnny and his family.

