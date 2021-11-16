John J. Roskos, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Roskos, Jr., 70, known to many as “Big John”, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Mercy Health -St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

John was born on February 13, 1951 in Warren, a son of John J. Roskos, Sr. and Susan (Krupinsky) Roskos.

John graduated from Lakeview High School in 1969 and after graduation he proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged for his service.

John worked and retired after 31 years as a custodial fireman boiler specialist for the Warren City School system.

At times he was called MacGyver for his crafty repair skills and John also played Santa Claus for the children of Alden Elementary where he spent most of his years with Warren City Schools.

Besides his work, John enjoyed fishing, camping with his family and grandchildren, gardening and loved his lovely dog, Bella.

John was a devout Catholic attending St. Roberts Church in Cortland, a member of the Knights of Columbus and lifetime member of the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club. John also volunteered at the local soup kitchen and volunteered his time to work the local community street festival.

Most of all, John was a family man and cherished time spent with those he loved, especially his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

John is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Maggio) Roskos; son, William (Amy) Roskos; daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) McKinney; son, Joshua (Windy) Stano; son, John (Tabbatha) Stano; son, Carlo Stano; grandchildren, Shaaniqa Sims, William Sims, Madison Roskos, Nathan, Jacob, Talan, Claire and Mathew; great-grandchildren, Jay’Vion Clover, JioVanni Clover William Sims, Jr. and Zaea Gibson-Allen; siblings, Deloris (Jim) Baksi, Linda (Richard) Stahl, Kathy (John) Bertleff and Judy Sutton; Goddaughter, Megan Baley (Jordan) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, John, Sr. and Susan Roskos, John was preceded in death by his stepfather, Andy Roskos; sister, Stephanie Bertliff; brother-in-law, Malory Sutton; nephew, Mark Baksi and grandbaby, Joseph Sims III.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to John J. Roskos, Jr. on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Novembe 19, 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410 with Father Carl Kish presiding.

Military Honors will follow outside of the church at the conclusion of Mass.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in John’s name to St. Roberts Catholic Church.

