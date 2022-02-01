HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Rocky” Neilan, 75, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Heather Knoll Nursing Facility in Tallmadge.

John was born on August 26, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Mosko) Neilan.

He attended Derby Queen of Apostles Seminary for three years and was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Ohio.

Sergeant “Pope” John served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1966 – December 1969. He worked as a Morse Code Interceptor for the 6987th security group in U.S. Air Force Security Intelligence Service and was stationed at Shu Linkou Air Station in Taiwan. On February 16, 1968, John courageously risked his own life and rushed to save lives from a Boeing 727 jet airliner crash—he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his heroism and selfless bravery from Washington, D.C. He was also decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship, Air Medal and National Defense Service Medal for his service in the Vietnam War.

Upon returning from service, he simultaneously worked at Taylor Winfield and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Kent State University. He continued his legal studies to earn a juris doctorate law degree but before completion, the government came calling for employment at the Veteran’s Administration. Climbing the corporate ladder, he was promoted to Lead Investigator with the U.S. Dept. of Labor, overseeing offices in Youngstown, Akron and Cleveland.

Besides his military and government service, John enjoyed being a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, teaching Catholic education, eating specialty pizzas, late night fishing, following the Cleveland Browns and Indians, drinking fine wines, enjoyed watching legal shows and the news, NPR, playing the lottery and spending time in Palm Beach, Florida particularly dining at The BREAKERS while visiting his son.

John also enjoyed watching movies and the Asian culture. He was a proficient speaker of Mandarin, earning him the nickname “Taiwan John.” John would always help a stranger, teaching his family that whatever you do for others will come back to you 1,000 times. He was the “million dollar man.” He ensured that all his children earned college degrees and always provided his never-ending support.

John married the love of his life, Teresa Neilan, on July 25, 1970 in Taipei. They walked hand in hand together for over 51 years.

John will always be remembered by his wife, Teresa Neilan of Howland; children, Michael Neilan of Warren, Robert Neilan of Gates Mills, John B. Neilan of Aventura, Florida and Dr. Susan Neilan of Akron; two grandchildren, Leah and Kennedy; siblings, Tom (Carol) Neilan of Niles, Ann (Carmen) DiDomenico of Niles and Kathryn (Carmen) Santone of Warren and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael R. “Sonny” Neilan and his sister, Mary Veronica (William) Walsh.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to John on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Please follow Covid-19 precautions. A Funeral Mass service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.