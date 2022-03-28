CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Mattis, 85, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence.

John was born August 14, 1936, in Warren, Ohio the son of John B. and Concetta Mattis.

John retired from Copperweld Steel Corp. as test operator inspection after 39 years.

John was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren where he sang in the choir and was an usher. He enjoyed working on cars, cooking, traveling and his dog’s.

John is survived by his wife Joann M. Mattis whom he married July 8, 1961, two sisters Florence Mattis and Jane O’Neill both of Warren, a nephew Tom (Linda) O’Neill of Canton, a great nephews Christopher, and a great niece Cassandra.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Father Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.