John J. “Duke” DiLoreto, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Duke” DiLoreto, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Vibra Hospital at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 1, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Valerio and Mary Mercuri Diloreto.

He was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of the Cleveland Barber School. He retired from Packard Electric as a service man and previously worked at two barbershops in downtown Warren for four years.

John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed swimming, boating, playing tennis, bike riding and was an avid Notre Dame Fan. John loved being a father, father-in-law and was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend

John served our Country in U.S. Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy A. (Thomas) Lambert of Girard; a brother, Vincent “Vince” (Connie) DiLoreto of Howland and a sister, Nancy L. DiLoreto of Howland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia “Patty” DiLoreto whom he married May 15, 1965 and passed away January 20, 2018.

Private family calling hours and service where held.

Burial was in Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44501.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

