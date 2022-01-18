WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “J.B.” Binikos, 88, of Warren entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, January 16, 2022 with his family by his side.

John was born on October 20, 1933 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Elias and Anna Binikos.

After serving his time in the Greek Navy, he returned to Chios to marry the love of his life, the former Evangelia Pantelakis on July 18, 1958. This July 2022, they would have been celebrating their 64th anniversary.

In March of 1967, they embarked on the journey to America, where his job experiences included Sunrise Inn, Ohio Corrigating and finally, General Motors, where he retired in 1995 after the birth of his first granddaughter,

John had a love for not only his family, but also for God. For 40 years, he was a cantor for St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

John is survived by his loving wife Evangelia; two daughters, Mrs. Anna (Nikolaos) Atsalis of Warren and Ms. Maria Kotsatos of Chios, Greece; four grandchildren, Katerina Atsalis, Stella (Elias) Kattos of Long Island, New York and Elias and Yiannis Kotsatos of Chios Greece; two great-granddaughters, Despina and Maria Kattos; two siblings, Stamatia Tsiadis and Georgios Binikos, both of Chios, Greece and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins both here in the United States and in Greece.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Mihalis Binikos, Pantelis Binikos, Eleni Tsiadis and Voula Skapinakis.

Family and friends may call and pay tribute to John on Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd. NE, with a Trisagion Service at 4:45 p.m. and again on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions take the form of donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Faull, the Southerncare Hospice staff and Fr. Constantine Valantasis for all their love, care and support.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.