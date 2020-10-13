John Hinkson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Hinkson, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

John was born April 18, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Arnold and Mae Hinkson.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He previously worked at Lordstown GM Assembly Plant, real estate and was an investor.

John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed fishing, tennis, golf and a good bottle of Chianti. He loved to travel to Santo Domingo and was an avid reader. He was a fan and spectator of many sports

John is survived by his wife, Lillian (Cesta) Hinkson of 57 years; two children, Maria (William) Phillips, Jr. of Warren and John Michael (Kim) Hinkson of Bonita Springs, Florida; four grandchildren, Gianni and Jacen Hinkson and Billy III and Caelan Phillips and a sister, Beverly Barto of Fernandina Beach Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Arnold “Buck” Hinkson and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Hinkson.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

The family would like to thank the care givers Melinda, Kim, Jill Geri and April.

