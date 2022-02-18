WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Shinosky, 93, passed away Monday, evening February 14, 2022, at the home of his son as his family lovingly cared for him.

John was born September 4, 1928, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Joseph and Helen Shinosky.

He married Rosemarie June 1, 1957 and had seven children. They celebrated their 50th anniversary before she passed in January 2008.

John served in the U.S. Army (1950-1952).

He was an avid bowler most of his life including playing with his army company bowling team.

He worked at many places before joining Packard Electric where he stayed for 25 years before retiring in 1991.

John also enjoyed biking, traveling and going on cruises.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Michael (Brenda) of Jericho, Vermont, Andrew (Lori) of Diamond, Ohio, Marie (Ron) Wilson of Brookfield, Joseph of Howland, Theresa (Robert) Fletcher of Walkersville, Maryland and James (Crystal) of Concord, Ohio; as well as his brother, Albert (Beverly) of Cortland, a sister; Sister Mary Michael PCPA of Hanceville, Alabama; 17 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemarie; son, John; brothers, Walter, Edwin, Marion, Henry and Victor and sisters, Lavina and Veronica Somplack.

A private family calling hours and service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to John’s family.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.