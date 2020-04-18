John Donaghy Burns, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Donaghy Burns, 94, Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at home due to heart complications, surrounded by his children.

Born April 26, 1925, in Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania, son of the late William and Margaret Burns.

John moved to Warren in 1950 to begin work at American Welding as a Press Operator and retired after 38 years.

He was a WWII Navy Veteran, charter member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a lifetime Member of the Howland Tigers’ Athletic Boosters.

John’s life was his family. He and his beloved wife, Mary, of 63 years, enjoyed traveling and camping across the country with their six children. John could be found in the stands cheering on his children and grandchildren at all of their school and sporting events.

He is survived by his six children, David (Leslie “Sue”) Burns, Warren, Ohio, Judith (Roger) Daub, Oberlin, Ohio; John Burns, Port St. Lucie, Florida, James (Wendy) Burns, Hinckley, Ohio, Janet Burns, Seven Hills, Ohio and Diane (Robert) Vargo, North Royalton, Ohio; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Christopher) Hover and Krista (J.J). Crowley, Rachel Daub, Kaelin Burns, Lane (Nikki) Gonzales, Ann and James Burns and Evan and Drew Vargo; great-grandsons, Lane, Jr. and Lincoln Gonzales; brothers, Robert (Ned), South Fork, Pennsylvania and James Burns, Olmstead Falls, Ohio; sister, Margaret Poponak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Thomas Burns; sister, Agnes Novak.

A private family funeral will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Warren, Ohio on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held with the Reverend Patrick Manning, officiating.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio. A celebration of life memorial to be scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to Fisher House Foundation, Incorporated, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or at FisherHouse.org.

To sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Burns family, family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Donaghy Burns, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.