WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Brocious, 69, of Warren and formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

John was born on November 15, 1954, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of Donald and Carol (Wickles) Brocious.

John was a 1972 graduate of McDowell High School in Erie and began work immediately following high school at ECON Steel (Erie Concrete & Steel). John was very proud of the fact that he stayed with ECON Steel for 50 years. He began work in the warehouse and worked up to a salesman through the 1980’s and was eventually transferred to Warren, Ohio. In Warren he was the District Sales Manager of Econ Steel.

Outside of work, John enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting and wood working. Most of all, he loved, cherished and supported his grandchildren. John loved watching them in marching band so much that he became a “volunteer grandparent.” He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John will always be remembered by his daughter, Jennifer Hughes of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Briannah and Caleb Hughes; mother, Carol Brocious; brother, Dennis Brocious; sister, Karen (Jerry) Covington; sister-in-law, Patty Brocious; brothers-in-law, Guy (Ruth) Case and Kevin (Pam) Case and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Ann Brocious; his father, Donald Arthur Brocious and brother, Keith Allen Brocious.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to John on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Burton Funeral Home of Erie, Pennsylvania, 3801 West 26th Street, with a time of sharing after.

Additional Calling Hours will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, OH, 1884 North Road NE, with a memorial service taking place at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in John and Cheryl Brocious’ name to the Northern Ohio ALS Association, the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600 , Arlington, VA 22209.

