WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Bower, Jr., 81, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Windsor House in Champion.

John was born December 6, 1940, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of John Bower, Sr. and Isabelle (Hogue) Bower.

John was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

He retired July of 1995 from East Ohio Gas as a technician in the pressure department after 33 years.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren.

He was an avid golfer and had a hole-in-one at Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield. John enjoyed fishing, bowling and family outings, which were his greatest enjoyment.

John served our country in the U.S. Navy.

John is survived by his wife, Karen, whom he married May 24, 1965; a daughter, Laurie Bower of Warren; a son, Michael Bower of Vienna; a grandson, Jacob Bower; a sister, Bonnie Evans of Howland and three nieces, Karen Blair, Sharon Rumbarger and Kathy Evans.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Christopher Bower; two sisters, Myrna Fimognari and Maxine Barron and a brother-in-law, Randall Evans.

John will always be remembered for being ready to help others in need.

Per John’s wishes, his body will be donated to The Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown for the advancement of medical research.

Memorial calling hours will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church), 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, followed by a Memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484; the Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195 or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.