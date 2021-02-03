John A. Gnat, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Gnat, Sr., 62, of Warren passed away Sunday, January 24 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

John was born on May 27, 1958 in Warren, the son of John and Margaret (Surin) Gnat.

He was a 1976 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

John went on to work for Mahoning Lighting and Maintenance. He retired in the Spring of 2020 after 35 years.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and woodworking. He was a very talented craftsman, who was always attentive to detail. John’s biggest joy is life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John’s presence will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea (Ginter) Gnat; children, Amanda (Nathan) Gnat-Binnie of Howland, John A Gnat, Jr. of Warren and Abigail “Abby” (Irvin) Titus of Howland; grandchildren, Ethan Binnie, Karlynn Titus and Elizabeth Titus; sisters, Carol Alex of Howland, Nancy McRoy of Kansas and Joyce (Rudy) Zakrajsek of Howland and all of his nieces and nephews.

Arrangement have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

