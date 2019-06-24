John A. Gabele Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Gabele, 72, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mercy Heath St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born June 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio the son of the late Edward and Eileen Gabele.

John was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He came to Warren in 1948.

He retired in 2012 from Walt Disney World as a machinist and tool and die maker after 32 years. Previously he worked at Republic Steel as a machinist for 15 years.

Moving back to Warren in 2013 and was an amateur radio operator.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren where he was a eucharistic minister.

He was a Fourth Degree Knight and a member of various radio clubs.

John is survived by his wife, Barbara Gabele whom he married in May 1977; two daughters, Ann Gabele of Orlando, Florida and Melissa Stowe of Ohio; two grandsons; a brother, Edward Gabele of Niles and two sisters, Rita (John) Wertz of Warren and Eileen Heiple of Cortland.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Gabele.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 27 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to John’s family.

