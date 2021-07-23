JoAnne Stirling, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne Stirling, 81, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. She passed away in the early hours of the morning due to complications from a long battle with muscular dystrophy, with her family by her side.

JoAnne was born on June 21, 1940, in Ravenna, Ohio the daughter of William Rukstelis and Eva Hawkins (Rukstelis).

JoAnne was a 1958 graduate of Cleveland West High School where she grew up.

She then married the love of her life, Larry R. Stirling, July 5, 1958 and moved to Warren the same year from Cleveland. They recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. They shared every moment of their life together. JoAnne was a homemaker for her family whom she devoted her life to. She spent her life dedicating time to the ones she loved the most. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. There are not enough words to describe how much we love her and what an amazing person and pure soul she was.

JoAnne was an active member and volunteer to her church, Presbyterian Church of Vienna. She stayed active until her muscular dystrophy left her unable to leave her home. Although, her faith for god remained strong through prayer and reflection.

Her hobbies and activities consisted of spending time with her family, playing her favorite game solitaire, and reading novels. She loved to show her family love by cooking and baking for them. She was known for her birthday cakes which every family member received each year.

JoAnne is survived by her husband, Larry Stirling of Champion; two sons, Brian (Laura) Stirling of Cortland and Daniel (Heather) Stirling of Cortland and five grandchildren, Keith (Madeline Emery) Stirling, Alex (Laura) Stirling, Adam (Kaitlin Boggess) Stirling, Jenna (Jeff Remmick, Jr.) Stirling and Benjamin Stirling.

She was preceded in death by her second son, Gregory M. Stirling who awaited her arrival in Heaven along with her mother, Eva Hawkins; stepfather, Joseph Bota; father, William Rukstelis and stepmother, Peggy Rukstelis.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Patti Morrow, a nurse with Shepherd of the Valley. Her care, devotion and loyalty to JoAnne and the family will always be appreciated. Patti went above and beyond to give JoAnne the best care and JoAnne and her family consider Patti family now. JoAnne had a lot of love for Patti and always looked forward to her visits. We also would like to thank Alexis Parthemer, a student nurse, who came to take care of JoAnne also. JoAnne was very fond and appreciative of her help. She will make a great nurse one day. Also, her granddaughter, Jenna Stirling, for all the constant devotion, love and time shared with her grandmother as she took care of JoAnne throughout this time. Finally, to her sons, Brian and Daniel, who spent their nights helping, caring, loving and taking care of their mother and father leading up to this point.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, July 25 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. There will be a service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor William Carter officiating. This will take place at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be taking place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in JoAnne’s name to the Champion Fire Department, 139 Champion Avenue West, Warren, OH 44483 (330)-847-0311 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at Stjude.org 1-800-822-6344.

Thank you to Champion emergency units for their unfailing professionalism and responsiveness to Joanne’s needs when called for help.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to JoAnne’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.