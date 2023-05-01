WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Liadis) Rach, 70 of Warren, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, with her family by her side.

Joanne was born on January 24, 1953, in Warren, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Liadis.

Joanne graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1971 and received a BA in Sociology from Youngstown State University in 1975.

Joanne initially worked in the restaurant business with her father at the Brown Derby in Warren. It was at the Brown Derby where she met and fell in love with Thomas Rach, whom she married on July 24, 1974. She continued to work in the restaurant business with her love, Tom, at TR’s Fine Food & Drink and she also worked as a commercial business broker with Eranco Reality. She retired in 1993 as a result of her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Joanne was a lifelong resident of Warren and she and Tom raised their two children, Maria and John there.

In her first 40 years, Joanne lived life to the fullest and traveled, danced and was the star of the show. Joanne and Tom filled their first 20 years together with a lifetime’s worth of memories and experiences. Once MS limited her body’s activity, Tom continued to lovingly care for her, ensuring that she continued to be his special JoJo. With the memory of her many past adventures, Joanne continued to live at home and enjoy the company of all her family and friends. She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and enjoyed being the yiayia (grandmother) of Johnathan and Marios, whom she loved so much.

Having been weakened by her disease over the last 30 years, Joanne was freed from her limited physical body and now is free to dance again.

Joanne is survived and will be missed by her husband, Tom Rach; her two children, Maria (Gus) Kallergis of Shaker Heights and John (Michael Caito) Rach of University Heights, Ohio; her two sisters, Toni (Tom) Madden of Solon and Diane (Paul) Rice of Poland; her two grandchildren, Johnathan and Marios Kallergis and her many cousins, nieces, nephew and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Joanne on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, 429 High Street NE, Warren, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding. F

or those unable to attend in person the service will be livestreamed on St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church; Warren Facebook page.

Joanne’s burial service will immediately follow at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087.

The traditional Makaria will be offered at the Brown Derby in Streetsboro (9230 OH-14, Streetsboro, OH 44241) following the burial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joanne’s memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884, North Road, Warren. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the Joanne’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne (Liadis) Rach, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.