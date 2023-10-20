WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne B. Ponikvar, 89, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023, after an extended illness.

Joanne was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Warren to Frank and Rose Klaus Racher.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1953 and of St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1956, Joanne worked at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital and was employed by Dr. C. M. Venetta, M.D., for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was active in Trumbull Town Hall, St. James Altar and Rosary, the Y.W.C.A., Mobile Meals, the Slovenian Women’s Union, and the American Mutual Benefit Association. Joanne also was an Honorary Member of St. Joseph’s Auxiliary, a participant in Fr. Jenks’ scripture study group, and a member of St. James Parish.

Joanne enjoyed international travel, playing bocce ball, walking, reading, and especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, as well as a dear friend to many.

Joanne is survived by children Paul (Carla) Ponikvar of Hinckley, Patricia (Mark) Van Gunten of Columbia, South Carolina, Thomas (Cathy) Ponikvar of Columbus, Philip (Lynn) Ponikvar of Pittsburgh, and seven grandchildren.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harry E. Ponikvar, her parents, and brother Frank Racher of Upper Arlington.

Friends and family may pay their respects 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2023, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. Ryan Furlong presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Hospice of Lake Vista, 303 North Mecca Street, Cortland, OH 44410, and/or Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E. Market St., Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483



