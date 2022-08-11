BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Smolinsky passed away at home in Burghill on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at the age of 77.

The daughter of Steve. J. Smolinsky Sr. and Stella (Korach) Smolinsky, she was born on November 13, 1944 in Warren, Ohio.

Joann grew up in the old neighborhood “down by the river” on fourth street with her cousins, the Giaurtis and Iwanicki families.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School, she worked at Packard Electric and was also a home healthcare professional for many years.

Joann will always be remembered by her sister, Dianne Johnson of Cuyahoga Falls and her brother, Joseph Smolinsky of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Steve Smolinsky and sister, Patricia Ann Smolinsky.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

From Joann’s family: “Goodbye Joann, until we see you again at a great and glorious reunion.”

