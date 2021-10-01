Joann Macali, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Macali (née Benedikty), age 87, entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2021.

Joann was born January 2, 1934, in Fairmont, West Virginia. The daughter of John and Nellie Benedikty.

Joann along with her husband opened Maple Avenue Market in Niles and then with their family began J.R.S. Catering that would grow to be one of the most prominent catering companies in the area, serving at Candlelight Knolls for 27 years and the Trumbull and Mahoning counties for over 40 years.

Joann, a strong woman of faith, loved to cook, watch her beloved Denver Broncos, and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Over her lifetime and through her years of service, Joann also contributed to many organizations and efforts around the community and impacted the lives of so many people within the area.

She is survived by her three children, who made up the entirety of her world, John Anthony Macali, Rosanne Pissini (née Macali) with husband Harry Pissini, and Stephen Archie Macali with wife Sandra Macali (née Zandarski). Joann has one grandson, Stephen Andrew Macali, and one granddaughter, Dr. Jessica Pissini-Biviano with husband Dennis C. Biviano.

Joann is preceded in death by her husband Archie R. Macali Jr; her parents John and Nellie Benedikty (née Condo); sister, Helen Benedikty and brother, George Benedikty.

Private family calling and service were held with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

Burial was in Niles City Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to, sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Joann’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.