Joann M. Spencer-Muhvic, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann M. Spencer-Muhvic, 89, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born June 22, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the Late William and Viola Reeder.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Joann retired from the Richmond Heights General Hospital and previously worked at Warren General Hospital.

She enjoyed crocheting, making teddy bears and collecting ceramic and stuffed bears.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Helen) Spencer of Cortland and a granddaughter, Bethany Spencer, of Arlington, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold “Tike” Muhvic and a grandson, Matthew Spencer.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, December 2, 2019, from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio, 44483.

A service will be Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Donald P. Barnes officiating.

Burial will be in Crownhill Cemetery in Vienna.

