WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Kaschak, 82, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital in Warren.

Joann was born on December 21, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Thomas and Mary (Kozak) Razum.

Joann was a 1957 graduate of Howland High School and went on to attend Youngstown State University.

She was employed at AVI as a line worker and retired from there after many years.

Besides her work, Joann enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, watching baseball, reading cooking magazines and watching The Price Is Right. Most of all, she cherished her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joann will always be remembered by her husband of 59 years, George Michael Kaschak, Sr.; children, Mary Kaschak of Cortland, George Michael Kaschak, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Kathy (David) Quick of Concord and Patty (Bill II) Clark of Farmdale; grandchildren, Jennifer (Alex), Jacob, Billy, Alex, Sammy, Kayla and Abby; siblings, Shirley (Ron) DiGiacomo and Robert (Linda) Razum; sister-in-law, Bev Razum; brother-in-law, Pete (Marge) Bolock and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Karen Kaschak; brother, Tom “Sonny” Razum; sister-in-law, Barbara Means and her mother and father-in-law, Alex and Margaret Bolock.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 10:00 to 11: 00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Rd in Warren.

A Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Wednesday, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish, contributions in her name may be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.