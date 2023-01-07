WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Schell Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 88.

Joan was born January 2, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Homer and Dorothy Weisen Schell.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1952, she continued her studies at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Secretarial Studies.

On June 15, 1957, Joan married Joseph P. Brennan and together they raised three children, Lisa McClearn of Warren, Tod (Amy) Brennan of Farmdale and Joel Brennan of Warren.

She was first employed employed by Sharon Steel before becoming a mother. She worked as a substitute teacher and tutor while her children were in school. Then she began work at Youngstown State University where she retired at age 72 as an executive assistant to the Assistant Director and Director of Kilcawley Center.

She was a member of St. Thomas Parish in Vienna.

After retiring, she volunteered in the library at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital. She will be remembered as a very unselfish, generous, giving and loving person with a wonderful sense of humor.

In addition to her children, Joan will be profoundly missed by her grandchildren, Michael and Christopher McClearn; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and three sisters, Dorothy Schell (Ingram) Dalrymple, Marilyn Schell (Banez) King and Ruth Schell Kalata.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Parish in Vienna. A luncheon will be provided at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Hall. All are welcome.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Material contributions in Joan’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan Brennan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.