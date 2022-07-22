NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Dillon, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

Joan was born April 9, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Rose (Reda) Monteneri.

She was a January 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of the Joseph Long Beauty School in Warren.

Joan moved to Niles in 1962.

Joan eventually retired after 20 years as the Owner & Operator of her own Beauty Shop that was located in the lower level of the Park Hotel on N. Park in Warren. She also worked at Carlisle Allen’s and Alberini’s Restaurant after her retirement.

Joan was a member of St. Stephens Church in Niles.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching old movies, cooking, baking and spending time visiting and playing cards with her family and friends.

Joan will be truly missed by her children Frank (Mary Kay) Dillon of Howland, Daniel Dillon of Niles, and Terrance Dillon of Columbus, grandchildren Danielle (Xavier) Perez, Kristen (Corey Schaeffer Fiancée) Allen; great-grandchildren Reilly, Paetyn and Eliana and her beloved daily companion silver lab Monty.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel Dillon, Jr. whom she married January 19, 1958, and passed away July 19, 2002, two sisters Gloria Godiciu, Phyllis Dunkelman and a brother Phillip J. Monteneri.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Joan Monday, July 25, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church 129 W. Park Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446.

A service will be Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Richard Murphy officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joan’s name to St. Jude 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or St. Stephen’s Church 129 W. Park Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

