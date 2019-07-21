Joan Bernard, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Bernard, 79, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her son’s residence surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure.

She was born December 19, 1939, in Grinstone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica “Verna” Spirko.

She was a 1956 graduate of Howland High School.

She had previously worked at Grants on Elm Road, Kroger’s and GE on North Park as a clerk in the office.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren where she had been a cantor and had worked making perogies.

While her boys were in high school she was very active in JFK Mom’s Eagle. She enjoyed traveling especially to Vegas, gardening and playing cards.

She is survived by her husband, George R. Bernard, Jr., whom she married March 3, 1962; three sons, George (Vhari) Bernard III of Farmington, Joseph Bernard of Bazetta and Christopher Bernard of Vienna and six grandchildren, Joseph, Christian, Jesse, Mikaela, Christopher and Shawn.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Spirko.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 24 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik, officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Joan’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.