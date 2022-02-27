WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness, that on Friday, February 18 ,2022, Jerry Lee Hardwick II, loving husband and devoted father, peacefully passed away at the age of 62, at the home he loved. He was a Christian man who loved the Lord.

Jerry was born on July 31, 1959, to Jerry and Virginia Hardwick.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School. He then went on to graduate with an Associate of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Kent State University. Later, he received his Masters Degree in Education from Grand Canyon University.

Jerry became a teacher and traveled to East Cleveland for many years. When he was finally able to shorten a drive he hated, he accepted a teaching job at Warren City Schools. Throughout his years at Warren, he taught several grade levels and met many great people. He was always amazed when he was out in a store and one if his past students would come up to him and say “Hey, Mr. Hardwick! Remember me?” Of course he would not let on that he forgot that person’s name.

One of his greatest joys while working at Warren was his involvement with the Warren Football Team. He was the “stat man”, but if you asked him, he was a part of the coaching staff. He was in awe of what Thom McDaniels did with the team he coached. Jerry loved to follow the careers of Mario, Prescott, Maurice and the Herron boys, just to name a few. Watching them play brought so much joy and left such an impact on Jerry’s life.

Jerry was a man of many interests. He taught himself how to play golf at a young age. He loved music so much that he became “DJ Jammin Jerry Lee.” He enjoyed collecting sports cards with his son, Adam. He loved watching his daughter, Lindsay, play soccer, giving her the name T-rex. He also enjoyed reading.

Jerry loved wrestling, for reasons unbeknownst to his wife. He read books about all the superstars and was fortunate enough to find a fellow fan in his beautician, Shelly. Jerry and Shelly went many places to meet these superstars and Jerry loved trying to make Shelly talk to them. Saturdays and Sundays were devoted to watching football, with an emphasis on his Buckeyes and Browns. He would watch the games with his wife, Cheryl, then talk to his Dad and Uncle Jim on the phone to discuss every play and penalty. His knowledge and passion was amazing to see.

After retirement, Jerry was finally able to devote his time to a dream of his and wrote a book. He was so proud, and rightfully so. His book, “Going Though Life With a Kick Me Sign”, made him a published author under the pen name, Harry Lee.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hardwick; son, Adam (Mary) Hardwick; daughter, Lindsay Hardwick; stepson, Bob (Stacy) Ott; parents, Jerry and Virginia Hardwick; sister, DeAnna Hardwick (who called him Bear); brother, Steve (Bentley); nephews, Hudson and Carter; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Simba.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Cathy Hardwick.

Cheryl would like to add a special thank you to Jerry’s Uncle Jim. He talked him through some very difficult times in life and they shared an unbreakable bond that Jerry treasured.

Private services were held for immediate family on Thursday, February 24.

Interment at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

