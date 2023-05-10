WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah J. Krupsa, 42, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Jeremy was born on October 24, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, a son of David G. and Barbara L. (Verina) Krupsa.

Jeremy was a 1999 graduate of Champion High School,

He went on to work as a chef. He worked at Wayside Restaurant and alongside his best friend at The Little Red Food Truck.

Besides his work, Jeremy enjoyed music, art and good times.

Jeremy is survived by his son, Ethan R. Krupsa of Hubbard; brother, Adam J. (Falyn) Krupsa of Chagrin Falls; three nephews, Adam, Jr., Trevor and Brooks Krupsa of Chagrin Falls and Godmother and aunt, Cathy K. Eddy of Gearhart, Oregon.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and immediate friends may visit and pay tribute to Jeremy on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Krupsa, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.