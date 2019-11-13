Jennie Zervas Hazapis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Jennie Zervas Hazapis, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a short illness.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James and Vasilike Zervas, on August 6, 1925 and lived in Warren most of her life.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in June 1943.

After graduation, she began working at The Warren Telephone Company and had various positions there for 13 years.

She married Dan L. Hazapis in January 1956 and moved to his home in Lakewood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Together they had three children, Maria, Louis and Sheila.

In addition to being a homemaker, she worked part-time as a Greek translater for the U.S. Immigration Services.

After her mother, Vasilike, passed away Jennie and her family moved back to Warren in 1963 to live in her family home with her father, James. They resided on Fairmount Avenue NE for many years.

Jennie worked as a part-time credit bureau clerk and later as the bookkeeper at Warren G. Harding High School. She worked at Harding for 19 years from September 1975 and retired from there in April 1991. Students and teachers alike remembered her sense of humor and dedication.

Jennie was a lifelong member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, Philoptokos and enjoyed working at their annual Greek Festival for many years.

In 2001, after Jennie and Dan retired, they moved to Macedonia, Ohio to be closer to their three children and their three grandchildren. She maintained a close relationship with her dear friends in Warren, enjoying her membership in the Yasou Club and the Senior Citizens Club up until her passing. Jennie weekly visited Warren to meet her Greek lady friends for Saturday lunches, shopping and to her favorite hair stylist.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Maria (John) Schlenk of Hudson, Ohio and Sheila Hazapis (Bill Mehle) of Macedonia, Ohio. She resided together with Sheila for 16 years until her passing. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Annette Hazapis of Westlake, Ohio and her grandchildren, Evan Schlenk, Caroline and Natalie Hazapis; sister-in-law, Melba Zervas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; her son, Louis; sisters, Mary (Tom) Triant and Connie (Peter) Caralis; brother, Christ Zervas; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Xenophon and Lula Zapis and niece, Bessie Triant Champion.

Calling hours will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 15 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Trisagion at 6:00 pm.

The funeral will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Demetrios Building Fund, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481 or to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, who provided care to her son, Louis, prior to his passing, mail donations to 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131, or go online at web.alsa.org/GivetoNOH.

