Jennie P. Ward, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie P. (Stefano) Ward, 93, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at her home.

Jennie was born in Warren on April 15, 1928, the daughter of Sabatino “Sam” and Lucia “Lucy” (Lombardi) Stefano.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1946.

Jennie worked at Packard Electric for five years and then at Clyde Cole as a receptionist for 34 years. Later, she worked for Sheehee Motors. In 1987, she enjoyed a well-deserved retirement.

On November 11, 1946 Jennie married the love of her life, William Ward. Together, they shared 52 years of marriage until William’s death in 1999.

Jennie was an active parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Warren where she was a member of the over 50 Club and Altar and Rosary Guild.

She was very proud of her Italian heritage. She enjoyed traveling and visiting casinos with her many close friends. Jennie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jennie is survived by her son, James E. (Anita) Ward of Boardman; granddaughter, Katelynn (Fred) D’Amico of Boardman; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Lucia and Leo D’Amico and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jennie was preceded in death by two sisters, Adeline Cardarelli and Aimee Ludwick.

There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church Site, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Jennie Saturday morning, April 24, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Masks and social distancing will be mandated at the funeral home and at the church.

A private interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

Jennie’s family would like to acknowledge and thank Ms. Judy Cool for her dedicated care towards Jennie over the last three years. Also a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.