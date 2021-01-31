Jeffery Lynn Minotti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery Lynn “Jeff” Minotti, 77, of Warren, passed away Wednesday evening, January 27, 2021 with his family by his side after fighting a courageous 17 month battle with esophageal cancer.

Jeff was born in Warren on August 5, 1943, the son of Albert Lorenzo and Ruth (Ober) Minotti.

Jeff was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

After high school, he joined the Air Force Reserve and was a lifelong area resident.

Jeff worked as a machinist at Copperweld Steel for almost 40 years and enjoyed a much-deserved retirement in March of 2001.

Besides working as a machinist, Jeff had a gift of being able to fix anything. He was self-taught in many trades and was always busy with a project at home or for his children. Jeff enjoyed building and flying model airplane jets and was very active in many airplane clubs in Ohio (Nighthawks, Balsa Bees, Skyhawks and Flying arrows). He held the positions of Treasurer, Vice President and President for the Nighthawks. He also found great joy in coaching and managing competitive softball over the years for his daughter, Natalie and her teammates.

Jeff will be remembered as a gentle giant who was honest, loyal and loving to all. Jeff was a dedicated friend, husband, father and Papa. His quiet, tender and loving presence will be forever missed by all who knew him.

Jeff leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Patty (Wyand) Minotti; three children, Terri Casey, Daniel Minotti (Kristin) and Natalie Ciancetta (Victor) and soon to be 10 grandchildren, Olivia, Claudia and Dominic Casey, Patrick, Noel and Harrison Minotti and Cole, Frances, Clyde and baby boy, Ciancetta, due in April.

Besides his late parents, Jeff is preceded in death by his brother, Brent Minotti in 2010.

Family and friends may pay visit and pay tribute to Jeff on Tuesday morning, February 2, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church Site, with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Masks and Social Distancing are mandated at the Church and funeral home.

A private inurnment will take place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, funds in his memory can be directed to the Medical Oncology Endowed Fund at UH Geauga Seidman Cancer Center, University Hospitals Institutional Relations and Development PO Box 94554 Cleveland, OH 44101-4554.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Lynn Minotti, please visit our floral store.