WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann (Pearce) Hartzell, 44, of Warren passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Jean Ann was born on April 11, 1977 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to Robert Pearce and Mary (Pearce) Smith

Jean Ann enjoyed reading, camping, music, dancing and her friends.

She will always be remembered by her companion, Michael Musolf; daughter, Lillyann Musolf; her step mother, Penny Pearce of Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania; siblings, Heidi Pearce and Bobbi Pearce of Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, Ashley Sprankle (husband Eric) of Rossiter, Pennsylvania and James Smith of Union Hall, Virginia and nieces and nephews.

Jean Ann loved helping people and was a multi-organ donor.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road Warren, Ohio 44483.

