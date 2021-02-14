Jean A. Marshall, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. Marshall, age 90 of Howland, died of a short illness on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born on August 9, 1930 in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of James W. and Helen E. Gaughan and lived in the area all of her life.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding high school in 1948 and a graduate of St. Elizabeth’s School of nursing in September of 1951.

She received her RN certificate from the state of Ohio in November of that year. She had worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Parish and had been a volunteer at the school when her children attended there. She also delivered meals for Trumbull County mobile meals for 30 years. She belonged to F.O.W.L. at the Warren-Trumbull County Library and served on the F.O.W.L. Board for 20 years.

She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and especially her swimming 1,425 laps since 1976. She also enjoyed making pies and cookies with her granddaugher, Lyndsey. She attended all of the USS O’Bannon Navy Bienneal reunions with her husband.

She married Charles “Chuck” Marshall on August 1, 1953 and had been married 67 years.

She leaves her husband; two sons, Thomas (Debbe) Marshall of Leavittsburg and David (Annette) Marshall of Warren. She also leaves two granddaughters, Lyndsey Marshall and Brooke Briscoe; a grandson, Brett Briscoe and four great-granddaughters, Lilyana, Adalyn, Emerie and Mila.

Preceding her in death was her beloved son, William “Billy” Marshall.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The family, and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Ohio Living Lake Vista for all their excellent care that they gave to jean.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Parish (St. James church) restoration fund, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, Trumbull County Mobile Meals, 323 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481 or F.O.W.L. (Friends of Warren Library, c/o Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.